The Daily Show's Trevor Noah Hilariously Rants About That Dark House of the Dragon Episode

This weekend, fans of House of the Dragon were in uproar about the poor technical presentation of the show, with scenes so dark that many viewers said they couldn't see what was going on or tell who was talking. And while HBO isn't budging on their position that the darkness was "an intentional creative decision," Comedy Central's Trevor Noah took to The Daily Show and skewered that decision in his own dry, charming way. And don't come for Trevor Noah right now; the man just announced that he will be leaving The Daily Show after seven years, so he has nothing left to lose by poking fun at your silly creative decisions.

Yes, there is a kind of workaround to make the show more visible. But Noah is having none of it.

"In my opinion, if your intentional creative decision is that people can't see the TV show that you're making, then you're making a podcast," quipped Noah. "That's not TV. If I can't see it, that's not TV."

He added, "Right now, HBO is facing a lot of backlash, but I think if they're smart about this, this could be a good business opportunity for them. They should just add a higher price tier...They should say 'HBO Max is $9.99 a month, or $14.99 a month if you want to see what the f--k is happening.'"

You can see the clip below. The House of the Dragon stuff starts around the 7 minute mark, but stick around to the end for a great re-enactment of the episode.

Going back to HBO's Game of Thrones, which House of the Dragon spun out of, the 2019 Battle of Winterfell episode "The Long Night" sparked so much backlash over the dim lightning, director Miguel Sapochnik's cinematographer Fabian Wagner (Overlord) defended the stylistic choice in lighting, saying that it was a thematic and stylistic choice to make the shifting turns of fate, dark emotions, or ideas of darkness vs. light all part of the visual aesthetic.

"I wanted to evolve the ... [to make the] storytelling of the lighting evolve with the storytelling of the characters," Wagner said at the time.

House of the Dragon airs new Season 1 episodes Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah airs on weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.