Watch an Exclusive Trailer for the Captain Underpants Halloween Special

Halloween season is drawing closer, and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants is helping those of all ages get in the spooky spirit. DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with the exclusive trailer for the show’s Halloween special, which is dubbed DreamWorks The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween. The trailer details the latest conflict for George (Jay Gragnani) and Harold (Ramone Hamilton), as Mr. Krupp (Nat Faxon) and Melvin (Jorge Diaz) have decided to cancel Halloween. George and Harold quickly discover a new way to celebrate, creating their own holiday called “Hack-A-Ween”.

The Captain Underpants series first made its debut last summer, carrying on the legacy of Dav Pilkey’s books and the beloved Captain Underpants animated movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was very considerate of the original book material when it came to making the show, but everything that I’ve done with the show is really based on either something that’s in the books, or the spirit of the books.” showrunner Peter Hastings told ComicBook.com last year. “And so, certainly Dav Pilkey has always had this fondness for telling stories in an interesting way, in a different way. In turning the medium inside-out, and really expressing his creativity with the characters themselves. And then just with the way that he tells the story. So that was what I really land with when it came to expanding it. So it’s this new part, but coming out of the original spirit of the books.”

“I mean, I’d like it to be the kind of show where if a parent is walking through the room or sitting down with their kid, that they also enjoy the show and are surprised by it.” Hastings continued. “But I think ultimately what is important to me is all the devices and techniques, and the kind of story-telling we’re doing, to me are a little bit of a lesson in creative thinking. And while they’re not direct lessons, I think when kids see this thing that there are other ways to do things, that there are alternative ways to tell something, and ultimately you’re developing their sense of humor at the same time. To me, that’s the ultimately takeaway for a kid. But mainly, I want the people who like the books to feel like we’re succeeding in delivering that feeling and flavor, and I would love for it to be a multi-generational experience as well.”

The cast of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants also includes Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Melvin, Erica Luttrell (Magic School Bus; Steven Universe) as Erica, Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Gooch, David Koechner (The Office; Anchorman) as Mr. Meaner and Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) as Melvin’s Mom among others. Sean Astin (Stranger Things) serving as the series’ narrator.

DreamWorks The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween will debut on October 8th on Netflix.