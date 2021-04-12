The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 Character Poster Features Ayo of Wakanda

✖

Ayo (Florence Kasumba) has jurisdiction over the latest character poster from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The second-in-command of Wakanda's Dora Milaje, the elite all-female special forces under the command of royal protector Okoye (Danai Gurira), Ayo returns when she reunites with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) — Wakanda's "White Wolf" — in the final moments of Episode 3, "Power Broker." A search for the escaped Sokovian terrorist Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who murdered then-Wakandan King T'Chaka (John Kani) during 2016's Captain America: Civil War, brings Ayo and Nomble (Janeshia Adams-Ginyard) to Riga, Latvia, where Zemo works with Bucky and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to track down a new breed of Super Soldier.

In Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching," John Walker's Captain America (Wyatt Russell) orders Bucky and Sam to hand Zemo over to the United States government. Ayo demands the king-killing criminal be released from their custody to Wakanda's, telling Walker: "The Dora Milaje have jurisdiction wherever the Dora Milaje find themselves to be."

Ayo is back in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"! Stream Episode Four now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/j0jeZvoSzP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 12, 2021

As the Wakandans defeat Walker Cap and Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett), a.k.a. Battlestar, Zemo slips away and escapes capture — for now.

"These are very intimidating warriors who are after me," Brühl told Entertainment Weekly. "As much as I enjoyed me, as in Daniel, seeing Florence again and talking to her — the only other German-speaking actor on the set — for Zemo, this is trouble. He should better watch out."

Kasumba and Brühl both joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Civil War, where Ayo guards prince-turned-king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The fierce warrior fights against Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) in Black Panther and defends Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and her home country when the forces of Thanos (Josh Brolin) invade Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War.

Ayo is likely to return in the untitled Kingdom of Wakanda Black Panther spin-off series now in development for Disney+ under producer Ryan Coogler.

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.