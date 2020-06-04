Marvel Studios Could Rename Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Season 2

✖

While much of the entertainment world is still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn't stopped fans from being excited about the movies and TV shows that are to come. For many, Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows definitely rank high among that list, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The stretch of episodes is set to follow the ongoing adventures of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) -- but it sounds like that could head into a pretty uncharted territory. On a recent episode of his Murphy's Law podcast, Charles Murphy hinted that both of the show's leads will be in "different" footing by the end of Season 1 -- so much so that if there is a second season, it might be under a different name.

"Coming out of season one, [Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson] are going to have gone through something traumatic and be different," Murphy explained. "There was definitely at one point a plan for a second season... If they did have season two, it wouldn't be called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, it would be a thematically related thing with a different name."

There's no indication of exactly what that means, although that certainly won't stop Marvel fans from speculating about it. Given one detail that is expected to be at the center of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - the fact that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the Captain America mantle on to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame - that certainly begs the question of whether or not that mantle will come into play with whatever "traumatic" event happens to Sam and Bucky. There's also the nature of the Thunderbolts, the fan-favorite group of antiheroes that has been rumored to debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for months now. If the events of Season 1 - plus whatever else happens in the larger MCU - leads to the Thunderbolts being officially formed, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that that moniker could factor into the title for Season 2.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

