The Flash Showrunner Teases Godspeed Mystery in Season 7

✖

The Flash fans have been eager to see how things come together in its upcoming seventh season, with the show's abridged Season 6 leaving quite a lot of plot points unanswered. The hit The CW series has a lot left to explore, ranging from continuations of last season's storylines to long-running mysteries. One interesting facet of that is definitely Godspeed, the elusive speedster that has been sporadically playing a role in the show since Season 5. During the show's recent panel at the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse virtual event, showrunner Eric Wallace teased that there's more in store with regards to Godspeed, especially the mystery of their true identity.

"I don't like spoilers let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume, whose clones kept showing up," Wallace explained. "Really, Team Flash has to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy or girl. Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."

The qualifier of "guy or girl" is certainly interesting, as it will likely spark theories with regards to Godspeed's true identity. In the comics, Godspeed first appeared in The Flash: Rebirth #1, and was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. The character is a relatively recent addition to the Flash mythos and has an ability that most speedsters would die for. He has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force, which can kill them in the process. It makes him immensely deadly, which is not to mention all the other things he can do, including possibly even being faster than The Flash. The character of August Heart initially started out as a friend of Barry Allen, but once he was revealed to be Godspeed he went all villain, and we're not quite sure how the show will handle his motivations.

In Season 5, The Flash unmasked Godspeed as a future version of August Heart, who had been trying to recreate the Velocity 9 drug as a way to become a speedster forever. Of course, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" left the nature of that future continuity up in the air, so there's always a chance that it could be another character entirely.

Are you excited to see what Godspeed's future is on The Flash? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is expected to return with new episodes in 2021.