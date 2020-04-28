The Flash Star Grant Gustin Says He'd Like to Play a Villain

The Flash's Grant Gustin has brought Barry Allen/The Flash to life on the small screen for over half a decade now, and it's safe to say that a lot of fans now associate him with the character. While Barry is often known for being altruistic and good-hearted, it sounds like Gustin wouldn't be afraid to step into a slightly darker role. Gustin recently appeared on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where he was asked if he likes to play a hero or a villain more. As Gustin put it, he definitely loves playing a hero, but is willing to play "other kinds of things" in other potential roles.

"At this point, I'd say it'd be fun to play a villain, just because I've done so much Barry Allen over the years. I also loved getting the opportunity to play this character that innately has this suaveness, but is just so good and so well-intentioned. He has his downfalls and faults at times, but he really puts other people before himself. And I've learned a lot from Barry over the years. I love playing Barry. I don't know. I definitely want to shake things up outside of Flash and play other kinds of things. But I also like playing a hero."

Of course, The Flash fans have seen Gustin's Barry Allen dip into the darker side here and there, namely with the Savitar plotline that happened in Season 3. That storyline revealed that the "Big Bad" was actually a dark version of Barry Allen from the future, something that was essentially retconned. Barry also dove into his dark side in the show's current sixth season, when he was temporarily taken over by the villainous Bloodwork. (And of course, those who have followed Gustin's career have seen him play a more antagonistic character pre-The Flash, in the form of Glee's Sebastian Smythe.)

