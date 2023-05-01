The GOAT: Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Survivor Alums Will Compete to Be the "Greatest Reality Star of All Time"

Who is the GOAT of reality TV? Amazon Freevee has picked up The GOAT, a new competition series where some of the buzziest names from the last 25 years of reality television will face off in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges to be crowned the "greatest reality television star of all time." Comedian Daniel Tosh (Tosh 2.0) will host and roast the contestants from their residence in GOAT Manor, which includes 14 celebrity competitors from past seasons of The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Dancing with the Stars, 90 Day Fiancé, Survivor, and more reality shows.

The contestants are: Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race), Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé), Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge), Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship), Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind), Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City).

(Photo: Tommy Garcia)

In The GOAT's search for the "greatest reality show contestant" of all time, the show will whittle the cast of 14 down to one winner who will claim a cash prize and the GOAT title.

The new series comes from Propagate (Netflix's Untold, Prank Encounters) and Amazon Studios (The Boys, Citadel), plus a who's-who of producers that includes executive producers Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island), Bill Dixon (FBoy Island, Pooch Perfect), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Jury Duty), Michael Friedman (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, The Hills, The Bachelor franchise), Howard T. Owens (Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Isabel San Vargas (Hillary), Ben Silverman (The Office), Audrey Smith (FBoy Island), Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty (Pooch Perfect).

The GOAT started production in April in Atlanta and will stream on Amazon Freevee, the ad-supported free streaming service home to Freevee Originals Jury Duty, Primo, High School, Sprung, and the cooking competition series America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation. A premiere date is TBA.