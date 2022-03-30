The Goldbergs Season 10 Seems Likely After Star Signs New ABC Deal

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for a 10th season of The Goldbergs, a new contract has another season feeling like a sure thing. The Goldbergs has been under a bit of a microscope in its ninth season as Jeff Garlin, who plays the on-screen Goldberg patriarch, was fired from the hit ABC series following an HR investigation. Losing one of its series regulars could have spelled the end for The Goldbergs, but the show’s other parental figure has signed a brand new deal to return, keeping the family together for at least another year.

According to Deadline, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey has inked a new deal to return to the ABC sitcom for its 10th season. The report also indicates that McLendon-Covey potentially has an option for an 11th season, as well. The Goldbergs could continue on as one of ABC’s comedy anchors for a couple more years.

McLendon-Covey has starred in all nine seasons of The Goldbergs as Beverly Goldberg, the mother of the titular 1980s family. She has established herself as not just a favorite amongst fans, but the heart of the series, and it would be nearly impossible to imagine the show without her.

ABC has yet to announce a renewal for The Goldbergs, but the new deal for McLendon-Covey could change that in the near future. With the show’s biggest star locked in to another year, a renewal could be imminent.

It would make sense for ABC to be doing everything it can to bring The Goldbergs back for another season. The Goldbergs is currently the longest-running live-action sitcom on network television, not to mention the fact that black-ish — ABC’s other comedy cornerstone — is coming to an end at the conclusion of its current season. Losing two popular, long-running comedies in one year wouldn’t be ideal.

Fortunately for ABC, there is already a new hit comedy waiting in the wings, ready to join The Goldbergs as staples of the network’s lineup. Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary has been one of the biggest breakout titles of the current TV season, receiving a ton of critical acclaim while also establishing a strong and deeply loyal fanbase. The series has already been renewed for a second season and feels poised to be a part of ABC’s plans for quite some time.

