‘The Good Place’ Season Premiere Ends With a Jaw-Dropping Twist

At this point, heading into the show’s third season, fans have come to expect plenty of twists and turns in just about every episode of The Good Place, and Thursday’s premiere was no different. In the final moments of the Season 3 premiere, a fan-favorite character from the first season appeared, sending the jaws of viewers to the floor.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of The Good Place! Continue reading at your own risk…

Thursday’s return of The Good Place saw the four human heroes – Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason – return to Earth for a sort of reset on their lives. A “do-over” if you will. Michael saved them all from the moment that they died, giving them all a chance to earn their way into The Good Place. Thanks to another nudge from Michael, they each made their way to Australia where they found Chidi, and decided to participate in a brain study for his thesis.

However, these four humans weren’t the only ones participating in the study. As Chidi revealed in the last minute of the episode, there was a fifth member joining their group, and the camera turned to reveal Trevor, the Bad Place demon played by Adam Scott, walking in through the door.

If you recall, Trevor was a demon who arrived in the fake Good Place in Season 1 as a part of Michael’s ruse to make the humans believe that they were truly in heaven. The character drove the humans absolutely insane with his behavior in Season 1, and he’s likely arrived on Earth to do the same this time around.

By the looks of things, Michael’s former boss Sean discovered that Michael was sneaking back down to Earth. Sending Trevor to Australia is likely his way of messing with the chemistry of the humans, keeping Michael from accomplishing his goal of proving that they are in fact good people.

It’s unclear what exactly Trevor will do to the humans throughout his time this season, but you can bet that we’re going to get plenty more laughs now that he’s returned.

New episodes of The Good Place air on Thursday nights on NBC.