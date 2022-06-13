The Handmaid's Tale First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Hulu has released the first look at The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, as well as revealing that the premiere date will be September 14th. You can take a look at the first photos from The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, below; they include the now-iconic image at Elisabeth Moss's June Osborne looking all business; it's an image that is often used to tease each new upcoming season – and as you can clearly see, June has traded her Handmaid's uniform for some more fashionable attire!

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS For The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Follow!

At the end of Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale, June took a dark turn, scheming to get her own brand of justice on Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). June had Fred smuggled into No Man's Land where she and other former handmaids where free to hunt down the commander and beat him to death. June was literally anointed in the blood of her tormentor and she sent word of his death to his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) in the form of Fred's wedding ring... still attached to his severed finger.

As you can see for the second photo from The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Serena looks slighting unhinged in her grieving widow black veil, with that slight smile on her lips. After the dark "gift" she got from June, it seems that all of Serena's talks with June about making amends will morph into something much darker in Season 5.

(Photo: Hulu)

Looking at these first two photos together, it seems clear that The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 will set June and Serena on a collision-course that will no doubt catch loads of others in the crosshairs before everything is said and done. But then, what else have fans of this TV series been hanging in there to see?

Hulu may be slightly concerned about its hit series losing steam: The Handmaid's Tale set a record for most Emmys lost in a single year, after earning 21 nominations. That said, people are still clearly watching the series, and anticipation for Season 5 seems to be high.

SYNOPSIS: June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

"We're very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," showrunner Bruce Miller shared in a previous statement. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew."

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premieres on Hulu on September 14th.