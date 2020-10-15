The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Amelia Eve Details Heartbreaking Cut Scene Between Jamie and Dani

✖

The Haunting of Bly Manor hit Netflix over the weekend and gave television fans their new favorite ship: Dani (Victoria Pedretti) and Jamie (Amelia Eve). The au pair and the gardener of Bly Manor started their romance as the spooky mysteries of the house began to unfold and the final episode of the season saw them living their life together until the Lady of the Lake finally took hold of Dani. Once Dani woke up and found herself with her hands around Jamie's neck, she knew it was time to leave and go back to Bly. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Eve revealed that the two characters almost had a heartbreaking goodbye instead of Dani sneaking off in the middle of the night.

"She would have done whatever she could to talk her out of that mindset," Eve replied when asked what would have happened if Jamie caught Dani trying to strangle her. "We actually shot a scene where Jamie does wake up. Dani’s leaving, and she begs her to stay. It was such a beautiful scene to shoot. Both of us, Victoria and I, were in bed and just holding each other. Even after they had said cut, we were still holding each other. We shared a really beautiful moment in that. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the final edit. But, hopefully, Mike [Flanagan] will put it into a Blu-ray version at some point. But I genuinely believe that Jamie would have held her, held her as tightly as she could, and would have tried to bring the Dani back to herself that she knows was in there. She [Dani] just found this thing, and she wasn’t willing to let it go."

During the interview, Eve also answered the question, "Do you think Jamie really believes that Dani will come back for her?"

"I think deep down she knows she’s with her because she’s keeping Dani alive through the memory of her. And I think this routine that she goes through is almost her way of metaphorically leaving the door open, for a sign to come to her. I feel like that last moment is… I almost imagine it as, in Jamie’s dream she sees Dani and that’s the moment when she feels her, too. I think that moment is probably the first time she relived that entire experience over again in one go, and I think that purge that she has there is kind of reflective of that purge she has in episode 6, which brings her and Dani closer together. I think that second purge where she revealed this story and the relationship that she had, she feels that the presence of Dani with her again. Like I say, I almost imagine it in a dream moment that she actually physically sees her."

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.