The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd Star in Steamy New HBO Series

HBO has released a new trailer for The Idol, a new series headed to the premium cable network co-creator by Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The new series stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and based on the trailer it sure seems like it's aiming to out-Euphoria Levinson's other hit series. Scheduled to arrive in 2023, the series is set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

The new series also stars Jane Adams (Twin Peaks: The Return, Hacks), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), filmmaker Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Dolemite Is My Name), and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons). A host of actual singer-songwriters will also appear in the series including Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jennie Ruby Jane, Ramsey, plus hip-hop producer Mike Dean.

Levinson co-created the new series alongside The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. First announced in the summer of 2021, the series has undergone a bit of a creative overhaul for unclear reasons. The Girlfriend Experience series co-creator Amy Seimetz was originally attached to direct all the episodes of the series but according to Deadline dropped out of the project despite much of the series having been shot already at that point.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," HBO said in a statement back in April about the show's direction. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

The Idol has a 2023 release date penciled in, but considering the salacious content of the series itself it's perhaps not surprising that there might be some behind-the-scenes troubles to boot.