The Last Of Us TV Series Will Expand On Game's Story

✖

The Last of Us becoming a TV series is sure to attract a lot of attention and start just as much conversation as it airs. The popular video game, especially in its sequel, has received top marks from many critics but also stirred up some controversy not in its violence or apocalyptic settings but in character choices and shocking deaths through a pair of games. As the Naughtydog game gets ready to head to HBO, the team behind the series promises they will be keeping the story of Ellie and Joel in tact as gamers know it and will only be expanding upon elements which the game did not, rather than outright changing anything.

“I think fans of something worry that, when the property gets licensed to someone else, those people don’t really understand it, or are going to change it,” The Last of Us series writer Mazin explained to IGN. “In this case, I’m doing it with the guy who did it, and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.” Mazin is working with The Last of Us video game's writer and director Neil Druckmann on the series.

As the series comes to life, it will inevitably reformat elements of the game to fit the new medium. “We’re creating anew and we’re also reimagining what is already there to present a different format," Mazin said. "It’s kind of a dream come true for me. I’m a little bit scared because a lot of emotions connected to this game are rather intense. I think I’m probably going to go hide in a bunker for a while because you can’t make everyone happy!”

Given the reactions to The Last of Us Part II and the events which take place in its first couple of hours, the uproar when such moments reach a mainstream audience via the HBO series is going to be quite a moment in pop culture history. The finale of the first game will also be interesting to see play out, as the main protagonist Joel chose to shoot his way out of a hospital as a means to save Ellie's life, ultimately lying to her by telling her the people at said hospital could not find a cure based on her immunity to the world's virus.

Are you excited for The Last of Us to become a TV series? Who do you think should play Ellie and Joel? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.