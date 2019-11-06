The Little Mermaid Live Viewers Have a Lot of Thoughts About Flounder

The Little Mermaid Live aired on Tuesday night, aiming to bring the iconic Disney movie musical to a whole new audience. The live television event combined scenes from the 1989 animated film with immersive live performances from a star-studded cast, including Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula. The telecast certainly had a lot for audiences to take in, particularly with the unique approach to the musical’s technical elements. But if Twitter is any indication, one element of the musical has gotten a bit of attention — and not quite for the right reasons. (And no, we’re not talking about Shaggy’s Sebastian costume.)

While many of The Little Mermaid Live‘s characters were portrayed by real actors, the musical used puppetry for some characters, including Ariel’s trusty fish sidekick, Flounder. The puppet, which had the ability to blink and move, took a decidedly-different design from the animated film, and audience members weren’t quite sure how to feel about it. Some were quick to argue that Flounder looks traumatized in some way, while others compared him to the beloved children’s book The Rainbow Fish. Here are some of our favorite reactions to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oof

You vs. the flounder she told you not to worry about. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/YWYY1XFF4K — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 6, 2019

Nightmare

Therapist: the Flounder puppet from #TheLittleMermaidLive isn’t real and can’t hurt you

The Flounder pupet from Little Mermaid Live: pic.twitter.com/vkhQxtwNHr — Em (@princessdiva702) November 6, 2019

Same?

I think Flounder is having an existential crisis. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/OCSUHQWrNM — Rachel Wallace (@Rachlikesstuff) November 6, 2019

When It Arrives in the Mail

Did they order the Flounder puppet on Wish?: #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/eMEaQxyYsa — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) November 6, 2019

Save the Ocean

This what flounder look like after dealing with pollution in the sea. 😂 #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/1oi4fUHyLf — JAS 👸🏾🌻 (@_JusAnothaSmile) November 6, 2019

Deserves Better

LOL

Me: Mom, can we get Flounder?



Mom: We have Flounder at home.



Flounder at home: pic.twitter.com/GiIbb1Zpd8 — scottkilgrim (@scottkilgrim) November 6, 2019

True

Flounder has seen things man could never fathom #LittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/JaQ5XKQLHv — chris (@cbunkbed) November 6, 2019

Accurate

Judging by his face, Live-Action Flounder def accidentally let out a fart #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/lAfNj4PjtD — Charlie Kleiner (@ckleiner20) November 6, 2019

Welp