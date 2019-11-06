The Little Mermaid Live Viewers Have a Lot of Thoughts About Flounder

The Little Mermaid Live aired on Tuesday night, aiming to bring the iconic Disney movie musical to a whole new audience. The live television event combined scenes from the 1989 animated film with immersive live performances from a star-studded cast, including Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula. The telecast certainly had a lot for audiences to take in, particularly with the unique approach to the musical’s technical elements. But if Twitter is any indication, one element of the musical has gotten a bit of attention — and not quite for the right reasons. (And no, we’re not talking about Shaggy’s Sebastian costume.)
While many of The Little Mermaid Live‘s characters were portrayed by real actors, the musical used puppetry for some characters, including Ariel’s trusty fish sidekick, Flounder. The puppet, which had the ability to blink and move, took a decidedly-different design from the animated film, and audience members weren’t quite sure how to feel about it. Some were quick to argue that Flounder looks traumatized in some way, while others compared him to the beloved children’s book The Rainbow Fish. Here are some of our favorite reactions to it.
Oof
You vs. the flounder she told you not to worry about. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/YWYY1XFF4K— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 6, 2019
Nightmare
Therapist: the Flounder puppet from #TheLittleMermaidLive isn’t real and can’t hurt you— Em (@princessdiva702) November 6, 2019
The Flounder pupet from Little Mermaid Live: pic.twitter.com/vkhQxtwNHr
Same?
I think Flounder is having an existential crisis. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/OCSUHQWrNM— Rachel Wallace (@Rachlikesstuff) November 6, 2019
When It Arrives in the Mail
Did they order the Flounder puppet on Wish?: #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/eMEaQxyYsa— KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) November 6, 2019
Save the Ocean
This what flounder look like after dealing with pollution in the sea. 😂 #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/1oi4fUHyLf— JAS 👸🏾🌻 (@_JusAnothaSmile) November 6, 2019
Deserves Better
Justice for Flounder #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/0yMaGcSt5n— ｓａｍａｎｔｈａ (@sammmm_leigh) November 6, 2019
LOL
Me: Mom, can we get Flounder?— scottkilgrim (@scottkilgrim) November 6, 2019
Mom: We have Flounder at home.
Flounder at home: pic.twitter.com/GiIbb1Zpd8
True
Flounder has seen things man could never fathom #LittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/JaQ5XKQLHv— chris (@cbunkbed) November 6, 2019
Accurate
Judging by his face, Live-Action Flounder def accidentally let out a fart #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/lAfNj4PjtD— Charlie Kleiner (@ckleiner20) November 6, 2019
Welp
“At least I am a showgirl, bitch. Go back to Party City where you belong.” #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/ATKzUnKN7G— Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) November 6, 2019