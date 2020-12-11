Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 15 Has An Office Space Easter Egg

✖

"Mando, what's happening?" That sentence wasn't spoken by some intergalactic boss with a cheesy coffee mug at the corner of Din Djarin's cubicle in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but it may as well have been. The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian featured the titular warrior and Mayfeld, his frenemy played by Bill Burr, as they snuck into an Imperial base in order to get the coordinates for Moff Gideon's ship. During their break-in, the duo ran into a little trouble, and Mayfeld dropped a sly, but noticeable reference to Mike Judge's beloved 1999 workplace comedy, Office Space.

You may not expect to find an Office Space Easter egg in a Star Wars TV show, but it didn't feel too odd or out of place, only obvious to those who know the movie. It's not like there was a bright red stapler just sitting on an Imperial officer's desk. Instead, Mayfeld just happen to reference those dreaded TPS reports that Bill Lumbergh demanded from Peter. (Minor spoilers ahead!)

In order to get into the base, Mando and Mayfeld had to disguise themselves as Imperial soldiers. When confronted by an officer, Mando wasn't sure what to say, since he's obviously never been a part of the Empire. Mayfeld slid in to do the talking and, at one point, tried to lead them both away from the officer by saying, "Let's go fill out those TPS reports."

If you're unfamiliar with Office Space, TPS reports can totally sound like something that a couple of stormtroopers would need to fill out. However, if you have seen the film, it's an unmistakable reference, since the TPS reports were the crux of Peter's meltdown.

Rick Famuyiwa, who directed multiple episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian, wrote and directed this new episode. It's clear he's got a love for Office Space, just like so many of us.

It's also clear that Famuyiwa has an adoration for Bill Burr and his acting chops, which have been on full display in 2020. Mayfeld has only appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian so far, both of which have been directed by Famuyiwa.

