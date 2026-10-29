The Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Mystery Series That Ends in 2027 Is a Streaming Hit Ahead of Its Final Season

For many fans of sci-fi mystery TV shows, Lost set a pretty high benchmark despite its divisive final season revelations. However, in 2022 a new show tapped into the same kind of premise of people finding themselves in strange and potentially dangerous place without any explanation about where they are or why it exists. After four seasons of setups and some answers, its fifth and final season will have the chance to do what Lost could not and produce an ending that satisfies most of those who have watched the mysteries unfold over the last four years. Before that, From is attracting plenty of love from those looking to catch up on the show as it secured a place near the top of the Apple Store streaming chart. With only 40 episodes to work through, the series is proving to be the perfect creepy binge-watch around Halloween.

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From is set in a small American town where terrifying creatures stalk the residents at night, mysterious talismans protect people from being caught and killed, and an overarching malevolent force is intent on keeping anyone who enters the town inside its boundaries. Former Lost star Harold Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, the town sheriff who attempts to keep law and order while also ensuring that the townsfolk respect curfews and other rules put in place to keep them safe. The series kicks off with the Matthews family inadvertently finding themselves arriving the town and soon discovering that they have no way out, as whichever way they attempt to leave, the town always brings them right back to where they started. So begins the mysterious journey of From, and so far it has been an incredible thrill ride for audiences.

From Is One of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Shows on Streaming

From is a series that is hard not to compare to Lost, and this may not be too surprising when considering the team behind it. While it does not have J.J. Abrams or Damon Lindelof involved, the creative team includes several other key Lost creators with director Jack Bender and writers Jeff Pinkner (who also acts as showrunner on From) and Javier Grillo-Marxuach all bringing their talents to the series along with star Perrineau. Yet, the series has never lived in the shadow of Lost, charting its own course into a darker, horror-leaning scenario as opposed to the more mythological and pure sci-fi elements that Lost delivered. Just like Lost, From also opened with a hugely positive reception – a 96% Tomatometer score and strong 87% audience rating, which has been maintained across its four seasons on the critics’ side of things – and it could surpass Lost and keep that praise alive in its final season for a simple reason.

Season Tomatometer (Critic Score) Popcornmeter (Audience Score) Season 1 96% 87% Season 2 93% 80% Season 3 100% 73% Season 4 96% 63%

It has been well documented that Lost was forced into a corner when the writers were told to wrap up the show in a single season right after they massively expanded the lore with a time-travel plotline. This resulted in a final season that felt rushed and for many just did not hit the spot. Having learned lessons from that, From’s creative team made sure that they planned out the series’ mysteries and answers well in advance across a five-season arc with the hope the show would be allowed to run its course. For once, the best laid plans have worked out, which should mean that From can end its story just as strong as it began it back in 2022. With the series now a hit again on streaming, it is clear that there are plenty of people getting ready to discover the answers they have been waiting for as From comes to a close with Season 5. The new season does not yet have an exact 2027 release date, but is expected to follow Season 4’s release window of April/May.

Are you looking forward to the conclusion of From? Will the series answer all the questions it has asked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.