The Office: Here’s the Definitive List of Christmas Episodes

The calendar is nearly December and ’tis the season for peak The Office binging. Amongst other running gags, one of the most traditional parts of the fan-favorite series is the annual Christmas episode that always brings more than enough shenanigans to the offices of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. If you’re not wanting to binge through the entire series to pick out just the Christmas episodes — of which, there are nine total — The Office star Mindy Kaling has unveiled a handy list for you to use as a cheat sheet.

For the most part, there’s at least one Christmas episode per season, with Seasons One and Four being the only two without. Both seasons were shortened in length — Season One because of the smaller first order from NBC and Season Four because of the 2007-2008 WGA strike. If you’re looking for the titles of the episodes in question, you can find those below.

Season 2, Episode 10: “Christmas Party”

Season 3, Episode 10: “A Benihana Christmas, Part 1”

Season 3, Episode 11: “A Benihana Christmas, Part 2”

Season 5, Episode 11: “Moroccan Christmas”

Season 6, Episode 13: “Secret Santa”

Season 7, Episode 11: “Classy Christmas, Part 1”

Season 7, Episode 12: “Classy Christmas, Part 2”

Season 8, Episode 10: “Christmas Wishes”

Season 9, Episode 9: “Dwight Christmas”

If you’re hoping for a new batch of The Office Christmas episodes, you might be in luck — NBC has previously unveiled hopes of reviving the series on Peacock. “It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer boss Bonnie Hammer previously said. “The Office comes back to us in January 2021. “It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations.”

She added, “We want there to be some connective tissue to what we also have in the library,” Hammer said. “All of our choices, especially in the beginning, we are doing them strategically so they connect back to our legacy.”

All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Netflix.

