‘The Office’s Steve Carell Has Surprise Reunion With Jenna Fischer

Busy Phillips’ new talk show, Busy Tonight, is full of fun surprises. The host didn’t hold back when she brought friend, Jenna Fischer, on the show for her birthday.

Fischer, who is best known for playing Pam on The Office, turns 45 on March 7th so Phillips got some of her old co-stars to send gifts. Ellie Kemper (Erin) sent some raisin crisps from Trader Joe’s, Angela Kinsey (Angela) sent a t-shirt with a loaf of bread on it, and Ed Helms (Andy) sent a mini banjo. However, a big box featured the greatest surprise of all: Michael Scott in the flesh, Steve Carell.

In a hilarious move, Carell’s presence scared Jenna who was both alarmed by discovering a man in a box and emotional by the surprise. You can tell she’s reeling from fear and happiness, and it’s adorable to watch. Phillips and Carell both crack up as he apologizes through laughs.

“Are you okay?,” Phillips eventually asks Carell. Fair question, considering he had to have been sitting in that box for a solid five to ten minutes.

It was nice to see Carell and Fischer together again, especially since the actor missed a recent reunion with much of The Office cast, which occurred back in December.

As you can see, the reunion included Creed Bratton (Creed), Paul Lieberstein (Toby), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis), Oscar Nunez (Oscar), Kinsey, Fischer, Greg Daniels (the show’s creator), Rainn Wilson (Dwight), and Helms.

Fischer currently stars in the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together alongside Oliver Hudson. Carell just wrapped up Awards Season, which featured a lot of love for his recent film, Vice, in which he portrayed Donald Rumsfeld. The actor has multiple projects in the works, including an upcoming comedy about Trump’s Space Force.



Busy Tonight airs weeknights on E! at 11pm EST. Currently, you can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Netflix.

