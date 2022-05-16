The Old Man: FX Releases First Trailer for New Jeff Bridges Thriller Series

✖

The last decade or so has seen many of Hollywood's biggest film stars make the jump to television for a new series here or there, and now it's Jeff Bridges' turn to join the bandwagon. The Oscar-winning actor and longtime big screen star is finally set to star in a TV series, taking the lead in the upcoming FX project The Old Man. Based on the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows an aging assassin that finds himself on the run from government agents.

On Monday, FX released the first trailer for The Old Man, which shows off some harder hitting action than many TV fans might have expected. The series doesn't arrive on FX until June 16th, but you can watch the full trailer right now. Take a look:

Bridges stars in The Old Man alongside John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat. The series was written and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

You can check out FX's official synopsis for The Old Man below!

"The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series."

What do you think of the first trailer for The Old Man? Will you be checking out the series next month? Let us know in the comments!