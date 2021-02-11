The Overstory Adaptation in the Works at Netflix From Game of Thrones Creators and Hugh Jackman

✖

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory is officially headed to Netflix -- and it looks like it will be doing so with the help of some heavy hitters. According to a new report from Variety, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive producing a television adaptation of the novel, alongside fan-favorite actor Hugh Jackman (Logan, The Greatest Showman). Executive producers also include Richard Robbins (Good Girls Revolt, 12 Monkeys), who wrote the series' pilot, and Bernie Caufield, of Benioff and Weiss's Bighead Littlehead production banner. Richard Powers, who wrote the original 2018 novel, will serve as co-executive producer.

The Overstory tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.

The Overstory is the latest project to be part of Benioff and Weiss' exclusive overall global deal at Netflix, which was announced in late 2019 following the duo's departure from HBO. The deal has already manifested in a half-hour dramedy series called The Chair, which will be showrun by Amanda Peet and star Sandra Oh. They also are writing and executive producing a series adaptation of the Chinese book series The Three-Body Problem, but that has been complicated by an attempted murder plot that surfaced late last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix." Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said in a statement when the Netflix deal was first announced. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home." Benioff and Weiss added. "Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

