The Prince Animated Series to Satirize British Royals on HBO Max

Following all of the recent headlines about the British royal family, HBO Max will be lampooning them in a new animated comedy satire titled The Prince, hailing from Family Guy producer Gary Janetti and 20th Century Fox TV. The series is inspired by Janetti’s Instagram account where he pokes fun at the family and the media circus that surrounds them all told through the eyes of Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Cate Middleton. The youg prince is the third in line for the crown after his father and grandfather. Janetti will voice George in the animated series.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti added.

Joining Janetti in the series is a stacked voice cast including Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William. The official description for the series reads:

“The Prince is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.’

“Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and – who can forget – his Gan Gan Elizabeth.”

HBO Max is set to launch launch in May of this year and will cost $14.99 a month.