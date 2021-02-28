The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Reveal New Looks for Disney+ Series

✖

Disney+ revealed a new look at The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ahead of the series debut. A lot of fans are hoping for big things with the revival of the beloved show. It’s been a while since The Proud Family Movie provided a bit of a coda to the original animated series. So, the fans weren’t going to accept anything less than perfection when it comes to something so many viewers hold in high regard. Rest assured Proud Family fans, the animation style might have been modernized a bit, but the classic feel of the characters is intact. Color schemes and even the art style directly echo the tone of the 2001 series. Penny and her family feel right at home in the new art and there have been some modern touches added to some of her friends. Check it out up below.

When The Proud Family revival was announced Kurt Farquhar and Bruce W. Smith were adamant that this was always going to happen because of the fans’ excitement.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," Farquhar and Smith said. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+ added. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide also chimed in, “The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times," . "With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."

All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is expected to hit Disney+ in 2021.

