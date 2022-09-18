The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Trailer Debuts From Disney+

This spring it was announced that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder had been given a Season 2 renewal on Disney+ and now, fans are getting their first look at the upcoming sophomore season at the critically acclaimed revival of the beloved series The Proud Family. Last week as part of Disney's D23 Expo, the streamer released the official trailer for Season 2 of Louder and Prouder and it's a trailer that promises more of what fans loved about the first season. You can check it out for yourself below.

Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will feature a star-studded guest cast, including singer and producer Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union (L.A's Finest); singer and dancer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Anthony Anderson (black-ish); gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch (Glee); Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street); Maury Povich (Maury); Storm Reid (Euphoria); Courtney B. Vance (Genius); and Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman!).

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ended on a bit of a cliffhanger in which viewers learned where Suga Mama came from as well as why she left, prompting the family to head to Oklahoma to meet Suga Mama's family on the family ranch, a visit that reveals some of the challenges within the family.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron. Recurring new voices that will also return for the second season include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 is set to hit Disney+ in February 2023.