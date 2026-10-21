The Rings of Power Season 3 Trailer Finally Reveals the Story Lord of the Rings Fans Have Been Waiting For

Amazon’s The Rings of Power Season 3 trailer is here, and it is an epic, action-packed look at a seasonal story that The Lord of the Rings fans have been waiting years for. In Season 3 of The Rings of Power, the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) forges The One Ring that will bind all the other Rings of Power (given to the leaders of men, Elves, and the Dwarves) to his will. It is the pivotal backstory moment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga, one which sets into motion so many other major events of both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels.

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While there was, admittedly, some very necessary foundational storytelling and world-building to get us here, The Rings of Power has endured its fair share of criticism for that winding journey. But now the show may well hinge on just how well this chapter is adapted for the screen. Take a look at the trailer yourself, and see if you think they’ve pulled it off.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Trailer: Middle-earth Unites Against The One Ring

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According to the latest Rings of Power synopsis from Prime Video: “Season 3 finds Sauron transformed into his legendary armored form as he enslaves his ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, and sows destruction across Middle-earth through deception and might. Meanwhile, Gandalf emerges as the iconic wizard of lore, and Galadriel continues her evolution into the wise and powerful elven Lady of Lothlórien. And, for the first time on screen, audiences will witness the foundational moment that shaped Middle-earth and became a cornerstone of popular culture: the forging of the One Ring – capping Sauron’s quest for ultimate power as he battles the resistance of Elves, Dwarves, and Men.”

If you can’t tell, that synopsis is pretty much a highlight reel teaser, letting even the most mainstream fans of The Lord of the Rings book or films know that this season of The Rings of Power is the “must-see TV” moment. And, from the look of the trailer, Amazon has indeed spent a movie-sized budget on making these key moments and battles of Tolkien lore live up to the legacy and scope of Peter Jackson’s films.

The Rings of power season 3 / prime video

When ComicBook sat down with The Rings of Power cast and showrunner Patrick McKay at San Diego Comic-Con, they made it clear that this show will go down a darker path than the films, telling this part of the story. “I don’t think audiences, even audiences who watched the first two seasons, are really ready for what’s coming this time,” McKay said. He also made sure to add that “no one is safe.”

The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on November 11th on Prime Video. In a major change, this season will get a batch release, with a couple episodes released every week.