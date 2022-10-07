The Rings of Power Season Finale Trailer Teases Sauron Reveal, Character Deaths

Just one episode is left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and now Amazon Prime Video has released the official season finale trailer for the series. Fans of the show will perhaps be most excited to see that the trailer is clearly alluding to the reveal of Sauron, and perhaps teasing exactly who the big bad really has been this whole time. There's also a major tease that not everyone we've come to know and love will make it out of the episode alive. Check out the full trailer below and look for the season finale to air next week!

The Rings of Power fans have been theorizing about who in the cast is actually Sauron since well before the series even premiered. There are plenty of suspects, and we've been updating our ranking of suspects for some time now, but it sure seems like the series will finally reveal who is playing the successor to Morgoth and the man who will become The Lord of the Rings. Sauron's history in Middle-earth isn't just as all-seeing evil doer that lives in Mordor. His past is rooted in many different aspects of the world including the forging of the Rings of Power but also in the fall of Numenor. Once the TV series confirms who he is, his evil plans will definitely begin to unfold in an even bigger way.

"It's another Tolkien thing where when a shadow spreads — which is part of what is happening in our show — it affects everyone's relationships," co-showrunner J.D. Payne recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even Frodo and Sam. They're the best friends in all of Middle-earth, yet they started to mistrust each other because that's a manifestation of that shadow. So having an audience suspect this person or that person could be Sauron is drawing them into that thing where the shadow is overcoming all of us and making us suspicious of each other."

The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts new episodes on Fridays on Prime Video.

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new series can only be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, be it directly through an internet browser or on a Prime Video app on a Smart TV or other device. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.