The Rings of Power Stars Talk "Shift" After Racist Backlash

From the moment casting for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was announced, certain corners of the internet reacted with racist attacks and backlash against the series' cast, creators, and even viewers of the streaming series. The backlash prompted an official statement condemning the "relentless racism" from the series as well as support for the series' cast from the cast of the original films, who took to social media to share a message that "all are welcome here." Now, the cast of The Rings of Power are speaking out about how the conversation has shifted, noting that while there's still backlash and controversy,

"The fact that the attention was shifted toward that shows you what the power of shows like this is," Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays Arondir, told Variety. "The fact that it hit that nerve, and that our being in it created such as response, just brings attention to the greatness of fantasy, the greatness of Lord of the Rings and why it's actually good that we are here. Did it become a bit too much? Absolutely! It's taken air time from the depth of who we are as artists. But it just shows you where we are in the world and how much work we still have to do. I'm just very grateful that it's us who are able to recalibrate, break form, reshape, and make history."

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Miriel, added that in terms of the impact of the dialogue and the series, they're in the middle of the process, but it's been an important moment to be a part of.

"In order to not have such an impact, the pendulum has to swing, We are right in the middle of that process. We just want to normalize," Addai-Robinson said. "We do have to discuss it, because we are now in a space in society where need to — now and again — acknowledge exactly what is happening. That level of distraction or aggression that was put towards us — it has been a painful journey to get there — but it has elevated us. It has put us in a position where there will be a plaque one day when the pendulum has swung to where it needs to be. We will have badges upon the people who fought the great fight in order to get to a point where there isn't such an eruption based solely on that, when a casting announcement comes. While it's been a challenge, it has been a phenomenal moment to be a part of. Doors are open and accessibility is available for absolutely everyone to feel safe within a franchise and a story of this scale. It's been really important and empowering. Tears have been shed; blood has been spilled — metaphorically — but we are here.

And there has even been some overall shift already. Sophia Nomvete, who plays Disa, said that even though there is continued controversy, there's also been some apologies as well.

"To answer your question, we still get a ton of controversy, but there has been a shift," Nomvete said. "You know what there has been? It feels like there has been a sit-down. It feels like we had to prove ourselves, almost. We had to defend ourselves. But it's undeniable that these people are in the position that they are in deserve to be there and should be there. There is nobody else that could have played the role. I genuinely feel that there has been a shut down. I even had apologies, which I love, even if it were just one person acknowledging that that frame of mind was wrong."

Who Stars in The Rings of Power?

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is exclusively streaming on Prime Video.