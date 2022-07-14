The Rings of Power Trailer Reveals Amazon's New Lord of the Rings Series

Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming network's new series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic. The series, one of the most expensive endeavors in the history of streaming TV, will incorporate elements from various short stories Tolkien wrote in and around the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, with relatively few of the major characters from either classic showing up. Nevertheless, the look and feel of the series seems to be more or less in line with Warner Bros.' series of Peter Jackson-directed films that directly adapt that material.

The series still hasn't debuted but already has a two-season commitment from Amazon. However, executive producer J.D. Payne recently told Empire Magazine that their plans for the show go far beyond that, with five seasons of The Rings of Power already meticulously planned out, including exactly how the show will end.

Here's the official synopsis:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut in September on Prime Video.