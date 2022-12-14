The Santa Clauses Renewed for Season Two on Disney+

Disney+ is returning to the North Pole. Fresh off the season finale of The Santa Clauses, Disney+ has announced it's bringing the team back for a second season. Wednesday, the streamer revealed plans to film a second season featuring the return of both Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell as Santa and Mrs. Clause, respectively.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Allen also produces the series alongside Jack Burditt, the showrunner of the mini-series. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason winer, and Jon Radler are also listed as producers. The Home Improvement alumnus debuted in the role in 1994's The Santa Clause and appeared as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause in two follow-up movies before the Disney+ series was launched.

Who Is Starring in The Santa Clauses?

In addition to the returning cast members, The Santa Clauses will feature Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars in addition to Kal Penn who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Laura San Giacomo also joined the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch. You can read the official synopsis below:

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

Originally released weekly, the series is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.