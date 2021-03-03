The Simpsons Renewed for Two More Seasons

✖

TV fans have spent the last three decades in the town of Springfield, hanging out with the likes of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and the rest of its residents. The Simpsons has become a television mainstay since its debut, and it's not going anywhere any time soon. Already the longest-running scripted series on TV, The Simpsons has received yet another substantial order to stay on the air even longer.

On Wednesday, FOX and Walt Disney Television announced that The Simpsons had been renewed for two more seasons, following the installment that is currently airing. This order will take The Simpsons through 2023 with a 34 total seasons and 757 total episodes.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, previous seasons of The Simpsons were announced for the Disney+ streaming platform, which hadn't launched at the time. Now, all 31 seasons of The Simpsons that have already aired can be found on the streamer.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time," Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said in a statement.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.”

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” added Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

