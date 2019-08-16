The Simpsons: The Crown’s Olivia Colman to Fall Hard for Homer in Guest Appearance

The Crown star Olivia Colman will portray a femme fatale who falls in love with Simpsons family patriarch Homer in the series’ 31st season, The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks revealed Friday.

“Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpson’s history. No kidding, I am flying,” Brooks tweeted. The Academy Award winning actress plays “the most down home femme fatal [sic] ever who attracts every man she’s ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson.”

Colman is the latest celebrity guest to board The Simpsons‘ 31st season, joining Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star John Mulaney, leading primatologist Jane Goodall, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk also lends his voice as a slow-talking mob lawyer.

In February, FOX renewed The Simpsons for seasons 31 and 32. The renewal takes the long-running series to a record setting 713 episodes.

Now under the Walt Disney Company umbrella following Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the yellow-skinned suburban family will find their exclusive streaming home on Disney+ when the streaming service launches November 12.

After its two-year renewal, showrunner Al Jean said in a March interview future renewals of the series will be a decision made by Disney.

“In terms of milestones, I thought if it ended it would be 30, but it didn’t — we’re doing 32 — so now, I think the biggest variable is we’re obviously going to be a Disney property, and what Disney wants to do with the show,” Jean told The Daily Beast. “I like doing it as we do it for Fox but I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think they want it to continue, and think it’s one of the reasons they paid so much for Fox.”

The Simpsons returns to FOX with its Season 31 premiere Sunday, September 29 at 8/7c.