‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Fans Enthralled by New Mystery, Questions About Cora

The Sinner season 2 premiered a fascinating new “why-dunnit” mystery, as fans wondered if they would ever see Jessica Biel’s Cora Tannetti.

Originally set as an eight-part miniseries, the series became TV fans’ favorite summer obsession in 2017 becoming cable television’s top-rated new series of the year.

The first season’s success led USA Network to renew the series for a second season, following Bill Pullman’s Det. Harry Ambrose back to his hometown in Upstate New York to investigate the “why” of a new murder. And season 2 does not disappoint.

The second season, set “a few months” after the events of season one, follows the aftermath of 13-year-old Julian Walker (Elisha Henig) murdering his parents at a motel, and he refuses to — or is unable to — explain why. The puzzling mystery leads police officer Heather Nocak (Natalie Paul) to call her dad’s friend Ambrose (Pullman) for backup, knowing the work he did with Cora’s case.

Turns out Ambrose has not been back home in 15 years because of too many painful memories from his past, but his work ethic motivates him to help.

The season, TV Guide writes, leads the officers to get caught in the middle of a conspiracy much bigger than they could have ever imagined involving Mosswood Grove, a strange spiritual community on the edge of town led by a woman named Vera (Carrie Coon).

Despite the new mystery, many fans of the miniseries-turned-anthology turned to Twitter to wonder if Biel (who serves as executive producer on the show) would return for a special appearance during the show.

Despite the confusion, many viewers were excited to dive into a new mysterious season of the popular USA drama series.

“Jessica (Biel), Derek (Simonds), and team created a mesmeric and compelling world in the first installment of The Sinner,” said Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, co-presidents, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios, when The Sinner was first renewed for a second season.

“We are very proud of the series they have developed and it is with great excitement that we, along with our partners at USA Network, announce a new chapter in Detective Ambrose’s story, played once again by the incomparable Bill Pullman, as he embarks on a gripping new mystery.”

The Sinner season 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.