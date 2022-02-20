The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley May Not Have Died by Suicide

Police continue to investigate “all possibilities” surrounding the shooting death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley, including possible foul play, according to a new report from TMZ. Moseley, who appeared as one of Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) pet walkers in episodes of the zombie drama, died last month in Georgia at the age of 31. TMZ was the first to report Moseley was found dead from a gunshot wound after going missing days earlier. After Moseley’s death was investigated as a possible suicide, TMZ reported the actor’s family, including his sister Teerea Kimbro, believes Moseley was murdered.

“During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities,” Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, Georgia, Police Department told TMZ in an update on Moseley’s death. “As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.”

Law enforcement reportedly found Moseley in his car near the Hudson Bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia, with a bullet wound to his head and a gun in his lap. According to a family member, “investigators pointed to evidence of blood splatter, the way the bullet entered Moses’ skull and his grip on the gun as not necessarily aligning with suicide.”

TMZ reports “the bullet entered below Moses’ eye and never left his skull, whereas people who shoot themselves usually will put the gun to their temple (and the bullet exits on the other side) or in their mouth.” The report adds Moseley “had a ‘loose’ grip on the gun, as if someone had put it in his hand.”

The official The Walking Dead social media accounts paid tribute to Moseley, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member.”

“We are heartbroken by his loss and he will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed,” Moseley’s talent manager, Gail Tassell, said in a previous statement to CNN. “He was a very beautiful person and an extremely talented actor. There really are no words to express the tragic loss of Moses. We just absolutely loved him.”