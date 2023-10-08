The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Becomes AMC+'s Biggest Premiere Ever

The latest entry in The Walking Dead franchise is proving to be very successful for AMC+. The series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is now the biggest premiere in AMC+'s history, overtaking another Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which debuted back in June. Daryl Dixon, which debuted in September, is also on track to become the most-viewed season of any show in the streamer's history to date. According to Variety, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continues to hit new ratings highs, with the fourth episode of the series hitting 1.1 million viewers.

"What a thrill to have this most recent installment in 'The Walking Dead' Universe arrive to set records on AMC+ and deliver steady viewership growth over its first four weeks on AMC," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks said. "Thanks to Norman Reedus for bringing his 'bad decisions' to France, to David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Clémence Poésy and the rest of the outstanding cast and to the most passionate and committed fans in entertainment. There is so much more and so many great surprises to come for this show and across this expanding universe."

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. The show is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Jason Richman and Daniel Percival.

Will There Be a Second Season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC has already renewed The Walking Dead; Daryl Dixon for a second season. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The Walking Dead: Dead City has also been renewed for a second season.

"This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said when renewing both series for second seasons over the summer. "We can't wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we're thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we've seen before."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and at 9 p.m. on AMC.