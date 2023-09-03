Norman Reedus is Daryl Dixon in the new Walking Dead spin-off series set in France.

The Walking Dead Universe says "bonjour" to France with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Starring Norman Reedus, the new Walking Dead spin-off transports Daryl Dixon across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe months after setting off in search of Rick Grimes and Michonne in the mothership show's series finale. Created by David Zabel (ER, Mercy Street), the predominantly international cast includes Clémence Poésy as Isabelle and Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, nuns at the Abbey de Bernadette; Adam Nagaitis as Quinn; Anne Charrier as Madame Genet; Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou; Romain Levi as Codron of the Guerriers; and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, an 11-year-old boy supposedly preordained to lead the revival of humanity.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, when each episode of Daryl Dixon is released, and how to catch up on The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Release Date

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Online Without Cable



Cord cutters can tune in and stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sundays on AMC+. After a free 7-day AMC+ trial, subscriptions start at $6.99/per month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month in the U.S. and Canada.

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode Release Schedule



Episode 101: "L'âme Perdue" – Premieres on Sunday, September 10th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 102: "Alouette" – Premieres on Sunday, September 17th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 103: "Paris sera toujours Paris" – Premieres on Sunday, September 24th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 104: "La Dame de Fer" – Premieres on Sunday, October 1st on AMC and AMC+



Episode 105: "Deux Amours" – Premieres on Sunday, October 8th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 106: "Coming Home" – Premieres on Sunday, October 15th on AMC and AMC+

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Online

All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead are currently streaming on Netflix.

Is The Walking Dead on AMC Plus?



Past seasons of The Walking Dead are available on AMC+, but only on The Walking Dead Channel, a 24/7 TWD network included only for AMC+ subscribers. Other Walking Dead shows currently available on AMC+ include the first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, new series The Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (starting September 10th).

