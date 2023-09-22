As Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) sets his sights on getting home to America, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is sightseeing Paris. Daryl's journey across France has brought him to the shores of Marseille, the land of Lourdes, and in last week's "Alouette," a detour to raider-plundered Angers. In the exclusive clip above from this Sunday's upcoming episode "Paris sera toujours Paris" — translation: Paris will always be Paris — Daryl and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) have a heart-to-heart overlooking the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, known as the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, inside Isabelle's old apartment from her past life as a thief.

"Sure beats the view from my old house," Daryl tells Isabelle of his childhood home burned down by his chain-smoking mother. Isabelle reflects on a bar at the end of the street. "When the owner pulled the curtains, only the regulars were allowed to stay. Artists, musicians, students," she says, people who were "reinventing the world."

"We thought we could make it better," the nun laments. "Never imagining how bad it would get." Daryl never thought about it. He admits he "didn't do much thinking back then." When Isabelle tells Daryl he seems like "someone who's always thinking," he chuckles. "No. I don't know. Things happened," he says of the 12 years of the zombie apocalypse. "Things that change you, you know?"

She knows. "Maybe we're the same that way," Isabelle responds. "Broken until the world ended."

In "Paris sera toujours Paris," premiering September 24th on AMC and AMC+, Daryl, Isabelle, Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) continue their trek to deliver Laurent to The Nest. Along the way, they'll connect with Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney), a Parisian who Isabelle says has a radio and can connect them with the l'Union de I'Espoir ("Union of Hope") up north.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon "Paris sera toujours Paris" airs this Sunday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+, followed by its linear premiere at 9:00 p.m. on the AMC channel. Watch Daryl Dixon episode 1 here and check our guide for all the ways to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online without cable.

