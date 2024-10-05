The Walking Dead spinoffs have shipped Daryl to France, moved Maggie and Negan to New York, and followed Rick and Michonne across the country from Philadelphia to Wyoming. And in the next chapter of Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, the Walking Dead Universe is exploring even more new territory: Greenland. ComicBook has an exclusive clip (above) from Sunday's "Moulin Rouge" episode, which sees travelers Carol (Melissa McBride) and Ash (Manish Dayal) make a pit stop in Kalaallit Nunaat to repair a fuel leak before continuing on their transatlantic flight to Paris.

In the clip, a crossbow-wielding Carol has a close call with the Tupilag — what the locals call walkers, taking the name from an old Inuit myth about a flesh-eating beast. While Carol and Ash are welcomed to the Land of the People by the Greenlanders Eun (Minami Bages) and Hanna (Maria Erwolter), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) uncover a new threat at the Nest in Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France.

Executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed last week's barn burner of a season premiere, also gave ComicBook some intel on what's to come in the weeks ahead as part our exclusive Book of Carol premiere postmortem.

"In season one, we really concentrated 100 percent on Daryl, and we were on that journey with him. So now that we have Carol in the mix, we get a really good mix of what's going on in France along with Carol's journey," Nicotero told ComicBook. "Because, of course, when we started season one, the first question everybody would ask me is: 'How the hell did Daryl get to France?'"

While that question was ultimately answered over several episodes, the question now is: How the hell is Carol getting to France? After she tracked down her missing best friend to Freeport, Maine, in last year's season finale, Carol lied to Ash about her dead daughter so that her new pilot friend would fly her halfway around the world to — hopefully — find Daryl in Paris.

"Knowing that Carol has found a plane, knowing that there's going to be a journey for her to get there, and then once she does get there, she finds herself infiltrating another element of the world that Daryl has been living in," Nicotero teased. "I really enjoy the idea that we're seeing these two stories on a collision course. We know that, at some point, they are going to collide. We just don't know when."

Until then: Baaj and Iluatitsilluarisi (goodbye, and good luck). The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2, "Moulin Rouge," airs Oct. 6th at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

