[This story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 3, "People Are a Resource."] When last we saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on The Walking Dead series finale, he was expecting his first child with his wife Annie (Medina Senghore). Years passed by the time he reunited with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on The Walking Dead: Dead City. It was revealed that not only is Negan a wanted man for murdering a New Babylon magistrate and four other men, but the fugitive is on the run with a young ward named Ginny (Mahina Napoleon). Maggie asked Negan the burning question: "Where's Annie and your kid?"

What happened to Annie? Is Negan's family dead or alive? We got our answer during Sunday's "People Are a Resource" episode, where Negan opened up to Maggie about Annie's fate.

It's revealed that Negan has a son, named Joshua. Though Negan deflected from answering Maggie's question before, it turns out that Joshua and Annie are alive and in hiding while New Babylon Marshal Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) pursues Negan for killing five men. (For the crime of aiding and abetting the fugitive, Armstrong summarily executed the owner of the motel where Negan holed up doing "groaner work": killing walkers.)



Negan told Maggie his family lived in a cabin outside of New Babylon when Annie went into town for trading. But when she didn't return by nightfall, Negan went out looking, only to find his wife had been beaten and robbed. "She begged me not to do something stupid. The hell, you know me," Negan confessed. "I found 'em. All five of 'em." Negan killed the five men in an act of vengeance and fled the capital city with Annie and Joshua in tow. But being on the run was hard for Annie, so Negan put his wife and child on a wagon train to Missouri. "I said I'd be right behind 'em," Negan explained. "I stayed."

As for what's facing Negan should Armstrong catch up with him? According to the marshal citing New Babylon law Code 14, Section 2, Negan will be executed: "For what this man has done, he'll be dangled upside down and sawed in half lengthwise from the groin to the head — very, very slowly."

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.