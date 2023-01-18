The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Promises Best and Grossest Zombies Yet for Maggie and Negan Spinoff

AMC is releasing one of the most highly anticipated The Walking Dead spin-off series later this year with The Walking Dead: Dead City and fans are pretty excited to see another installment in the franchise. Dead City focuses on Neegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohen) as they travel to a post-apocalyptic New York City and interact with the zombie problem. Not much is known about the spinoff, but it is expected to be released this June. Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer and executive producer of The Walking Dead universe, recently revealed that the series will show us some of the nastiest zombies they've ever created. In a new interview with Collider, Gimple spoke in detail on how gross the spin-off series will be.

"It is one of the most awesome, disgusting, terrifying walkers that I've seen in the history of the show," Gimple revealed. "There are a number of horrific walkers, but there is a mind-bendingly horrific walker coming up that I wasn't on set for, and I'm glad I wasn't. I got to experience the horrific magic at home, and it is magic. It quite possibly will make you throw up. I would just have something handy nearby, as you watch it."

The Walking Dead has several spinoffs in development like The Walking Dead: Dead City, a Daryl Dixon spinoff, and the highly anticipated Rick and Michonne series. As mentioned above, Dead City will feature Neegan and Maggie as they deal with the zombie situation in New York City. On the other side of things, the Daryl Dixon series was originally supposed to be a Daryl and Carol series until Melissa McBride exited the series. Now the focus has shifted to focusing on Daryl Dixon and is set to bring back Norman Reedus in the role.

Deadline describes the Rick and Michonne series as follows: "The spin-off will focus on the "epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world." The challenges that come from their long separation will be explored in, and among, those of the ever-present threat of zombie attacks.""The idea really was that it was intended to be these short, small impressionistic images that tell us that Rick is still alive and he's still fighting to get home, and Michonne is out there, and she's still fighting to find him," said Nicotero.

"And in this particular moment in time, they're thinking about each other, and they're thinking about the people that they love and the people that they've lost," the director says. "And to do that, and to know that the reason that they are still dedicated to their fight, is because of the people that they lost and the people that they love. So, that was what it was all about. And without a doubt, I feel that we captured that spirit, and the spirit of moving forward what the world has in store for them."

Now that pre-production is underway, hopefully we learn more about the premiere date of Rick and Michonne's Walking Dead spinoff very soon.

What do you think about his comments? Will you tune into the spin-off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!