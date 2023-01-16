The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff

Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

When Rick and Michonne returned in the series finale of The Walking Dead — separated by time and distance in a coda that raised more questions than it answered — it was a glimpse into the "epic love story" that will continue in the Walking Dead spin-off slated to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

"These two characters were separated as we know, or don't, but they were separated. So we're bringing them back together but we don't know how," Gurira teased on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "We've lost Rick Grimes, we don't know where he's been, what's happened to him. [Michonne] never doubted that he might still be alive, so we'll see."

Gurira added: "A lot of pieces of the puzzle are gonna be figured out."

A series finale epilogue revealed Rick is a worker-prisoner of the CRM, the black-suited military force that has appeared on Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. While the flagship series may have wrapped up with the appropriately-titled "Rest in Peace," Rick and Michonne's stories are not yet over.

"Gimple, myself, and Andy have been working over the last year, year-and-a-half or so, really building up the story and how we complete the story of Rick and Michonne," Gurira said on Talking Dead following The Walking Dead's November finale. "We gave you a little taste of the beginnings of what's happening, a hint of what's to come [in Rick & Michonne]."

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is now in pre-production and premieres in 2024 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.