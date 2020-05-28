The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Compares Season 10 Finale to Game of Thrones

✖

Fans of AMC's The Walking Dead are anxiously awaiting the show's Season 10 finale, which was initially supposed to air in April but coronavirus shutdowns have kept the episode from being completed. Throughout this waiting period, folks have spent time speculating just how the season will conclude, especially after the harrowing cliffhanger that saw Beta marching an army towards the show's beloved heroes. It looked, in those final moments, like one of the biggest battles in The Walking Dead history could be on the way. According to star Norman Reedus, that's exactly what fans should expect. A Game of Thrones-sized battle is heading to the zombie apocalypse.

Reedus' character, Daryl, is one of the only characters who has been on the show since the first season, so he knows a thing or two about epic battles. When speaking to EW about the finale, which still doesn't have a release date, Reedus compared the episode to Game of Thrones, which became known for its large-scale sequences.

“It's going to be an epic battle,” Reedus said. “It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle.”

The actor went on to say that, while the finale was a fun experience, it was really difficult for everyone involved. Those challenges and hardships are what ultimately made it so rewarding. Fans of Game of Thrones have heard similar stories, with much of the cast recalling the taxing battle episodes as some of the hardest moments of their careers.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot, but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one," he added. "Everyone really had to dig deep because... talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

“They really stick it to us on that show,” Reedus continued. “But it always pays off. This show will go down in history. And I feel like every time we get to a finale or even a mid-season finale, we could be in over our heads, but there's a confidence there and everybody really brings it.”

Unfortunately, we're still going to have to wait a while for The Walking Dead to air its Season 10 finale. The hardest part is just not knowing when it's going to arrive.

