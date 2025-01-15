The Wheel of Time Season 3 Casts 5 Fan-Favorite Characters

The Wheel of Time just announced five more new cast members ahead of the Season 3 premiere on March 13th. On Thursday, Amazon announced that Isabella Bucceri, Nukâka Coster-Waldau, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Björn Landberg and Synnøve Macody Lund have joined the fantasy series. They’re playing some fan-favorite characters for those that have read ahead.

Coster-Waldau, Gunnarsdóttir and Landberg all play members of the Taardad Aiel — the red-haired desert-dwelling warriors who populated the show’s most impressive action sequence to date. Coster-Waldau plays Bair and Gunnarsdóttir plays Melaine, two of the “Wise Ones” who rule over the Aiel similar to the way Aes Sedai rule over the Westlands. Landberg plays the clan chief Rhuarc. Meanwhile, Lund plays a Malkieri woman named Melhindra — one of the few outsiders ever to live among the Taardad Aiel.

Bucceri plays Faiel Bashere, a Saldaean woman who is away from home on a quest to find the Horn of Valere. Journeying as a “Hunter of the Horn” is a familiar rite of passage in many cultures of this world, but the viewers know that our heroes have already found this magical relic themselves. We even saw Mat (Dónal Finn) blow the horn at the end of Season 2, so hunters like Faiel are in for disappointment. Her quest will take her to the Two Rivers this season, meaning viewers will go back to where it all started as well.

The Wheel of Time is a series of 15 novels with a massive cast, so it’s no surprise that the cast of the TV adaptation has been swelling rapidly. Fans who have read the books rejoice to see names like Rhuarc and Faiel popping up, though casual viewers may be daunted by all the interwoven plots and arcs. The scope of this series dwarfs that of other ambitious adaptations like Game of Thrones, though so far the show has already been forced to streamline it in places.

The lead-up to Season 3 has already come with some major casting announcements, including one that fans have been suggesting online for years — Shorheh Aghdashloo as the Aes Sedai Elaida a’Roihan. We’ll also see Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand, Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand, Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand, and Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril. According to showrunner Rafe Judkins, Season 3 will cover the events of the fourth and fifth books in the series — The Shadow Rising and The Fires of Heaven.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on Thursday, March 13th on Prime Video. The first two seasons are streaming there now. The novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.