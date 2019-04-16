‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ to Premiere on Disney+ at Launch

Disney’s Investor Day presentation brought quite a lot of new information in the world of content, from movies to television to the company’s upcoming streaming service. During the Disney+ portion of the company’s event, it was revealed that a slew of National Geographic docuseries will be premiering on the streaming service — including a new one hosted by Jeff Goldblum.

The series, which will be called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, is expected to stream exclusively on Disney+. The series is produced by Jane Root’s Nutopia for National Geographic. Disney’s official description for the series can be found below.

“Jeff pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas.”

This will mark Goldblum’s latest return to the House of Mouse, after the fan-favorite actor portrayed The Grandmaster in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. While his character’s fate was left a little up in the air – especially now that Thanos has come and snapped half the universe to dust – it sounds like Goldblum is optimistic about a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe return.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said in a 2018 interview. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum continued. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is just the latest original series expected to debut on Disney+, with others including Star Wars: The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and What If?.

Disney+ is expected to launch on November 12th, and will cost $6.99 a month.