Tiger King Zoo Closes Following Investigation Into Animal Mistreatment

The Tiger King zoo is closing following an investigation into animal mistreatment. Down in Oklahoma, the tourist attraction will be closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license. The Tiger King star has been in a constant struggle with both the USDA and PETA since the special premiered on the streaming platform earlier this year. Gavin County Sherrif’s Office helped perform the investigation that led to the closing now. There were some unsanitary conditions and animal being neglected within the fences on the property. Both the USDA and PETA penned statements after the news was made public. But, Lowe wouldn’t be far behind as he gave this lengthy statement to KFOR-TV:

“The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves. Good and bad. It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared.”

“It has also provided us with an unfathomable source of income. Income that will guarantee the long term care of our animals and allow us to be very selective going forward,” Lowe continued. “As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately. Due to the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I’m forfeiting my USDA exhibitors' license. The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me.”

“Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods,” the statement continues. “In the State of Oklahoma, exotic animal ownership is perfectly legal. Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies. Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”

“This was in fact a decision that we made more than a month ago and was the huge news that we spoke about on Facebook a couple of weeks ago,” he concluded. “So, thanks to all the people who have visited the Wynnewood Zoo over the years! We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. Effective immediately, we are closed to the public!”

