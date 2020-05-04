Tiger King Fans Wondering Why Danny McBride Isn't Playing Joe Exotic in New Series

Monday afternoon, a new report surfaced online saying Nic Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted television series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Based on the life and times of Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — the scripted series is set to become just another based on the bonkers Netflix docuseries that debuted earlier this year. Either way, fans of comedian Danny McBride were quick to point out the actor would have made a much better casting. In fact, enough fans tweeted about it that McBride quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Cage's Tiger King project is at least the third series in the works after the original docuseries became one of the most popular pieces of programming to ever hit Netflix. Investigation Discovery is currently working on an unscripted docuseries following the life of Exotic after he was jailed on 17 charges of animal abuse — in addition to the pair murder-for-charges he was found guilty for.

This is all in addition to the scripted show Saturday Night Live mainstay Kate McKinnon is still planning. Neither McKinnon or Cage's series have yet to find a home.

See what McBride fans are saying about the bungled casting below: