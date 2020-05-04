Tiger King Fans Wondering Why Danny McBride Isn't Playing Joe Exotic in New Series
Monday afternoon, a new report surfaced online saying Nic Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted television series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Based on the life and times of Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — the scripted series is set to become just another based on the bonkers Netflix docuseries that debuted earlier this year. Either way, fans of comedian Danny McBride were quick to point out the actor would have made a much better casting. In fact, enough fans tweeted about it that McBride quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
Cage's Tiger King project is at least the third series in the works after the original docuseries became one of the most popular pieces of programming to ever hit Netflix. Investigation Discovery is currently working on an unscripted docuseries following the life of Exotic after he was jailed on 17 charges of animal abuse — in addition to the pair murder-for-charges he was found guilty for.
This is all in addition to the scripted show Saturday Night Live mainstay Kate McKinnon is still planning. Neither McKinnon or Cage's series have yet to find a home.
See what McBride fans are saying about the bungled casting below:
Big L
Big L. Should have Danny McBride do it https://t.co/NZaZtUEBNL— richard (@JakeKills_) May 4, 2020
The Perfect Choice
Love nic cage but man Danny McBride is perfect for Joe exotic https://t.co/k0L32nETg0— D.E.S.T.R.Y (@DESTRYOfficial) May 4, 2020
Dollar, Dollar Bills Y'all
I am guessing that Danny McBride commands more $ than Nic Cage these days. That can be the only reason to cast Cage over McBride as the Tiger King. And it’s still not a good reason. pic.twitter.com/cQKbIZD0eh— Gator__Hater (@Gators_Hater) May 4, 2020
Excuse Me?!
change this to danny mcbride immediately https://t.co/sjq787e59l— bill heads (@billheads) May 4, 2020
I Mean, C'Mon
I love Nicholas Cage but Danny McBride should have been Joe Exotic pic.twitter.com/rWptgoCdK5— Neganinja (@nonothing68) May 4, 2020
Small Costume Budget!
Danny McBride already has the damn costume! pic.twitter.com/0KFTAiZ4Ia— Big Beautiful Blast Furnace5882300 (@BillBigly) May 4, 2020
Kenny Powers = Joe Exotic
Truth. Danny McBride should play Joe Exotic, not Nic Cage. He already knows how to rock a mullet, AND play an outrageous character with no filters or moral compass. Kenny Powers = a straight Joe Exotic. https://t.co/6aznMIrbxm— Mindi Stewart/🌈MD Stewart, Author🏳️🌈 (@gooseandmindi) May 4, 2020
You Blew It!
How is Danny McBride not playing Joe Exotic and Billy Bob Thornton not playing the head trainer 🤦♂️ #TigerKing https://t.co/6zv2Lh44tR pic.twitter.com/TZAv5oS7G8— b~ruhveto (@BillRoveto) May 4, 2020
Could've Been Best in Show
They should change it. With Danny McBride it would be the best show on television.— Paul🍑 (@pgarciachicago) May 4, 2020
The One and Only
Wait what!!!! That role is should go to the one and only DANNY MCBRIDE pic.twitter.com/Nmdw8w0Uuh— Shvter McGaven :. (@ThvtKidG) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.