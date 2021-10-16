Titans Renewed For Season 4, Season 3 Finale Clip Released at DC FanDome

https://youtu.be/F9c9MLZkZwY

DC FanDome had a number of anticipated reveals across the realms of movies, television, gaming, and comics. There was a lot to take in, but if you were thinking HBO Max’s Titans was going to be left out of the party, you were (thankfully) mistaken. HBO Max had two surprises for Titans fans, starting with a first look at the season 3 finale episode, which airs on Thursday, October 21st. That would be cool enough, but they weren’t done, as DC then revealed that Titans has been renewed for a fourth season, so get out the party hats and rejoice Titans fans!

No word on when season 4 will drop, but you can watch the new season 3 finale clip in the video above. In the clip, we see Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) attempting to get into Wayne Manor’s systems in an attempt to connect the router to the mainframe, and Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) is giving him instructions over the radio.

With Grayson is Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), and things are going okay until there’s commotion, which turns out to be Jason Todd (Curran Walters) taking down some armed men. Grayson goes in and tells Tim to tell Gar to cut the red wire, and they all agree that you never cut the red wire. Grayson is adamant though, and so Tim relays the message. It works, but there’s a passcode question, asking who is the one that got away.

Gar tries Joker and Riddler first, but both are wrong. He’s only got one more shot, and Tim tells him to type in Selina Kyle. Gar doesn’t know who that is but types it in and it works, and Batman fans will certainly know why that answer was correct.

Titans season three stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch.



Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.

You can check out the official description for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Are you excited for more Titans, and what do you want to see in season 4? Let us know in the comments