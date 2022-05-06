Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver Star and Star Trek Director, Diagnosed With Cancer

✖





Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. TMZ obtained a statement from the actor and his wife Lauren about his condition. They thanked fans for their prayers and did not specify which kind of cancer it was. People on social media are already chiming in with messages of encouragement. Last August, Dow was admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. Back then, people were worried that it was COVID. But, he turned out negative. However the rush of patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused him to have to stay in the emergency room for 24. After that period, a room became available for him.

Of course, the 77-year-old's most famous role is bring Wally Cleaver on the sitcom. Leave it to Beaver rand from 1957 to 1963. Dow was in all 234 episodes of the show. There were also stints directing Star Trek as well.

In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, Dow talked about his life. Since the Leave it to Beaver days, he's been doing fine art. As a sculptor, it's a very different road than the iconic TV show. But, it's one that brings him a considerable measure of peace. He's long since made peace with the fact that the TV sitcom he made a lifetime ago will be the thing people associate him with.

"I was gonna have to live with it for the rest of my life," he said. "I thought: This isn't fair. You know? I mean, I'd like to do some other stuff. I'd like to do some interesting stuff. You know, it's sad to be famous at 12-years-old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing's happening for you."

"From the time I was 11 or 12, I was being told what to do," he said. "I was told on the set. I was told at home. I didn't have control of my life."

Later in his life, the Leave it to Beaver star says that he encountered depression and anger in his life. It remains a tough struggle for Dow, but with the adequate amount of support, he learned to manage the ebbs and flows of life. It's not a sprint, but rather a marathon.

"Anger, if it's untreated, anger turns to depression," Dow said. "But depression isn't something you can say 'Cheer up!' about. You know, it's a very powerful thing. And it's had a lot of effect on my life… I've got it under control pretty much." he added. "You know, I think people should take the leap of faith that they can feel better."



