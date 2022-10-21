Toynk Celebrates Golden Girls 37th Anniversary With New Releases

It doesn't get much more beloved than Golden Girls, a show that has continued to gain more fans thanks to its timeless characters and sharp wit, and now the series is celebrating its 37th anniversary. Tony is celebrating the milestone with several new exclusive collectibles, ranging from Coffee mugs and ramen bowls to mini ceramic face planters, and you can check out each new release up-close starting on the next slide. These new releases are just a few of Toynk's full Golden Girls lineup, and you can find all of Toynk's Golden Girls products right here! You can also find the official descriptions for each of the items below.

Toynk Exclusive Golden Girls Mini Ceramic Face Planters

Sophia Mini Ceramic Face Planters (SVB-GOL512EH-C)

Blanche Face Mini Ceramic Face Planter (SVB-GOL646EH-C)

Dorothy Face Mini Ceramic Face Planter (SVB-GOL467EH-C)

Originally debuting during the fall of 2021, our Sophia Ceramic Mini Planter with Faux Succulent became a viral sensation and sold out in record time! Her friends Dorothy and Blanche have now arrived. The Golden Girls are style icons who would tell you that it is essential to decorate your space with unique home decor. Each mini planter is made of high-quality ceramic painted to match the Golden Girl it's fashioned after. Including Sophia's signature glasses, Dorothy's Made to look like a succulent, the plastic artificial plant has a natural-looking design. Inspire your home design with these exclusive Golden Girls mini planters.

Golden Girls Sophia Sculpted Ceramic Coffee Mug (SVB-GOL5123D-C)

Channel your inner Sophia Petrillo from The Golden Girls with this exclusive 20-ounce coffee mug. You'll enjoy a round of laughs with the sassiest matron around. Sophia is ready to greet your mornings with a snarky comment or two, reimagined here in this fabulous ceramic sculpt of her face complete with signature curly hair and spectacles. Reminisce about Shady Pines over a warm brew and a bite of cheesecake. While you're at it, take some friendly advice from Sophia: Don't waste time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full – just drink whatever's in the glass!

Stay Golden Ramen Bowl w/ Chopsticks (SVB-GOLD525KD-C)

Enjoy your favorite comfort food with your favorite gal pals. The Golden Girls will lift your spirits with this collectible ramen dinnerware set inspired by the classic '80s sitcom. Stylized face portraits of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia are featured above the text "Stay Golden."

Enjoy approximately 20 ounces of all your noodle favorites with this BPA-free ceramic ramen bowl which includes a pair of tropical wooden chopsticks. The bowl features cutout notches for resting your chopsticks.

