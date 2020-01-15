Trump Supporters Selling Baby Yoda and Punisher Merch Outside Rally

You might be thinking to yourself, “This literally could not get any weirder,” but as Spider-Ham says in his introductory scene in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, “It CAN get weirder.” President Donald Trump held a campaign rally earlier tonight at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena and as they tend to do, vendors set up outside with Trump themed merch and shirts for supporters of the impeached president two of which have raised eyebrows from Marvel and Star Wars fans online.

ABC News 2020 campaign reporter Will Steakin revealed a photo of one vendor’s selection of shirts, one of which includes the likeness of “Baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian with the caption “Great America Keep,” written in the cadence of Yoda proper. In addition, another shirt carries the logo for The Punisher (specifically the variant worn by Thomas Jane in the 2004 feature film) but featuring the President’s trademark orange hair slathered across the top. For those curious about the overlap of Baby Yoda fans and supporters of the President, Steakin said that the vendor revealed the merchandise was “not selling as good as (he) thought it would.”

Spotted: Baby Yoda Trump merch on sale outside tonight’s Milwaukee rally. pic.twitter.com/ao4BSwe7P5 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 14, 2020

Following the debut of Baby Yoda on the Disney+ original series, a black market of merch featuring the Force-sensitive tyke began to build up. Disney and Lucasfilm opted to keep the character a secret rather than have them be revealed by merchandise, resulting in no official shirts or toys with the character being available when he debuted.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau previously said. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

To that end though, official merchandise for the character is on its way to stores with Build-A-Bear the latest to announce officially licensed merchandise featuring “The Child.”

You can watch Baby Yoda in all his tiny glory in the first season of The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+

