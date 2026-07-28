Tubi Releases Full List of 162 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in August 2026

We may be heading toward the end of summer blockbuster season as July comes to a close, but that doesn’t mean that exciting entertainment stops as we round into the final full month of summer. With August just days away, streaming services are gearing up to refresh their offerings with new movies and television shows dropping as the calendar page turns. But while a lot of focus gets placed on the subscription services like Netflix, HBO Max, and more, you shouldn’t count free streaming out — especially when it comes to Tubi. Tubi just released its upcoming August lineup and it’s going to be a great month to stream completely free with 162 new movies and shows arriving.
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So, what’s coming? Action fans are about to have truly stacked month with the first three Mission Impossible films as well as Lethal Weapon and its sequel both hitting the platform. Horror is well-represented, too, with Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 3 all arriving along with the first Scream movie and the Scream television series. Kids also have some fun things to look forward to, and we’re particularly excited about the arrival of Trolls. Want to see everything coming to Tubi in August? We’ve got the full list below! Unless otherwise noted, all titles arrive on August 1.
Series Spotlight
Beetlejuice
Eva
Flatbush Misdemeanors
Freakazoid!
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy
Grim And Evil
Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper
Knight Rider
Looney Tunes 3D Shorts
Killjoys
Madtv
Mucha Lucha!
Scream: The TV Series
Action
Assassin’s Creed
Blood And Bone
Cash Out – 8/24
Colombiana
Dominique
Everly
Geostorm
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance
God Is A Bullet – 8/3
Heist (2015)
In The Land Of Saints And Sinners – 8/3
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Parker (2013)
Priest (2011)
Sahara (2005)
The Green Hornet
The Last Action Hero
The Last Boy Scout
The One (2001)
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare -8/18
U.S. Marshals
XXX (2002)
Art House
A Different Man
Earth Mama
Janet Planet
Lady Bird
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Problemista
Red Rocket
Black Cinema
Baby Boy
The Blackening
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Friday
The Friday After Next
House Party
In Too Deep
Little Man
Medusa Deluxe
Next Friday
Comedy
American Fiction
Amos & Andrew
The Art Of The Steal
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dysfunctional Friends
Fighting With My Family
A Happening Of Monumental Proportions
The Hustle (2019)
I Feel Pretty
Joyful Noise
Mad Money
The Napa Boys – 8/17
Puppy Love
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad
Documentary
Look Into My Eyes
Drama
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe
Big Fish
Four Brothers
Freedom Writers
Gifted (2017)
The Glass House (2001)
Macbeth (2015)
One Night In Miami…
The Mauritanian
The Reader – 8/2
Saturday Night Fever
School Ties
The Souvenir
Tuesday
Vox Lux – 8/3
Horror
Halloween (’18)
Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghost Stories
Imaginary -8/4
Mimic
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
They
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 – 8/10
Kids & Family
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2
The Ant Bully
Are We There Yet?
Billy & Mandy Save Xmas
Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation Z.E.R.O.
Hey Arnold! The Movie
It Takes Two
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Trolls
Romance
Dirty Dancing
Everything, Everything
Finding You
The Quiet Man
Pretty In Pink
The Back-Up Plan
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Aeon Flux
The Assessment – 8/24
The Black Demon
The Core
Explorers
Flatliners (1990)
Flatliners (2017)
Godzilla (1998)
Hook
Looper
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Thriller
Angels & Demons
Escape From Alcatraz
Exam
Eyes Wide Shut
Fall – 8/18
The Hunted
John Henry
Missing (2023)
Paycheck
Premonition (2007)
Stars At Noon
Tape
Zodiac
Western
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
High Noon
Slow West
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