Tubi Releases Full List of 162 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in August 2026

We may be heading toward the end of summer blockbuster season as July comes to a close, but that doesn’t mean that exciting entertainment stops as we round into the final full month of summer. With August just days away, streaming services are gearing up to refresh their offerings with new movies and television shows dropping as the calendar page turns. But while a lot of focus gets placed on the subscription services like Netflix, HBO Max, and more, you shouldn’t count free streaming out — especially when it comes to Tubi. Tubi just released its upcoming August lineup and it’s going to be a great month to stream completely free with 162 new movies and shows arriving.

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So, what’s coming? Action fans are about to have truly stacked month with the first three Mission Impossible films as well as Lethal Weapon and its sequel both hitting the platform. Horror is well-represented, too, with Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 3 all arriving along with the first Scream movie and the Scream television series. Kids also have some fun things to look forward to, and we’re particularly excited about the arrival of Trolls. Want to see everything coming to Tubi in August? We’ve got the full list below! Unless otherwise noted, all titles arrive on August 1.

Series Spotlight

Beetlejuice

Eva

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Freakazoid!

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy

Grim And Evil

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

Knight Rider

Looney Tunes 3D Shorts

Killjoys

Madtv

Mucha Lucha!

Scream: The TV Series

Action

Assassin’s Creed

Blood And Bone

Cash Out – 8/24

Colombiana

Dominique

Everly

Geostorm

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance

God Is A Bullet – 8/3

Heist (2015)

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners – 8/3

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Parker (2013)

Priest (2011)

Sahara (2005)

The Green Hornet

The Last Action Hero

The Last Boy Scout

The One (2001)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare -8/18

U.S. Marshals

XXX (2002)

Art House

A Different Man

Earth Mama

Janet Planet

Lady Bird

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Problemista

Red Rocket

Black Cinema

Baby Boy

The Blackening

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Friday

The Friday After Next

House Party

In Too Deep

Little Man

Medusa Deluxe

Next Friday

Comedy

American Fiction

Amos & Andrew

The Art Of The Steal

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dysfunctional Friends

Fighting With My Family

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions

The Hustle (2019)

I Feel Pretty

Joyful Noise

Mad Money

The Napa Boys – 8/17

Puppy Love

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad

Documentary

Look Into My Eyes

Drama

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe

Big Fish

Four Brothers

Freedom Writers

Gifted (2017)

The Glass House (2001)

Macbeth (2015)

One Night In Miami…

The Mauritanian

The Reader – 8/2

Saturday Night Fever

School Ties

The Souvenir

Tuesday

Vox Lux – 8/3

Horror

Halloween (’18)

Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghost Stories

Imaginary -8/4

Mimic

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

They

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 – 8/10

Kids & Family

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2

The Ant Bully

Are We There Yet?

Billy & Mandy Save Xmas

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation Z.E.R.O.

Hey Arnold! The Movie

It Takes Two

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Trolls

Romance

Dirty Dancing

Everything, Everything

Finding You

The Quiet Man

Pretty In Pink

The Back-Up Plan

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Aeon Flux

The Assessment – 8/24

The Black Demon

The Core

Explorers

Flatliners (1990)

Flatliners (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Hook

Looper

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Thriller

Angels & Demons

Escape From Alcatraz

Exam

Eyes Wide Shut

Fall – 8/18

The Hunted

John Henry

Missing (2023)

Paycheck

Premonition (2007)

Stars At Noon

Tape

Zodiac

Western

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

High Noon

Slow West

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!