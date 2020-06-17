We all dream of having a chance to share how much certain stories mean to us with the authors that brought them to life in the first place, and now a select few fans will get that chance thanks to PICTURESTART, Brat TV, and Facebook Watch's new series Letters To. Letters To is a new digital Facebook Watch series that gives fans the chance to meet their favorite authors and share the impact they've had on their lives, and they're going to be all sorts of surprised when their favorite authors read their letters. The series is available now, and is kicking off with none other than Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyer, and you can check out the new episode in the video above.

Meyer is one of several authors that are taking part in the series, which also includes Sabaa Tahir (All My Rage), R.L. Stine (Point Fear, Goosebumps), Elizabeth Acevedo (With The Fire On High, and Veronica Roth (The Divergent Series, Chosen Ones) just to name a few.

You can check out the official description for Letters To below.

"In Letters To fans of prominent authors get the surprise opportunity to meet their favorite author and share how the relationship to the author had an impact on them, their childhood, career choice, or other life aspects. YA books are something that stick with readers more than any other type of content because people often read them at a formative time in their lives."

You can find even more about PICTURESTART below, and you can find the official website here.

"PICTURESTART, which focuses on “discovery of voice” content and storytelling, is the media company founded by producer and former studio executive Erik Feig. Although just recently launched, PICTURESTART already has a rich and diverse slate of projects in various stages of development.

That lineup includes the action-packed epic true story about Japan's first African samurai, YASUKE, starring Chadwick Boseman; the eagerly anticipated musical GREASE: SUMMER NIGHTS, for Paramount, produced with Temple Hill Productions; the film adaptation of bestselling teen classic ELEANOR & PARK; the high-school-cheating caper remake of the Thai hit BAD GENIUS; the film adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, WITH THE FIRE ON HIGH by Elizabeth Acevedo; 1001, a modern re-imagining of the classic One Thousand And One Nights structured as a groundbreaking cross-platform multimedia initiative; the feel-good music-driven cruise ship comedy SHOWBOAT written by Nahnatchka Khan and Billy Finnegan, to be directed by Khan; "Point Fear", a teen horror anthology series for HBO Max executive-produced with R.L. Stine and Jon M. Chu, inspired by the iconic 90s Scholastic books; and UNPREGNANT, a teen road-trip comedy based on the timely and highly anticipated upcoming novel written by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan. The film, currently in post-production, is slated for release on HBO Max. It stars Haley Lu Richardson (FIVE FEET APART) and Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") and is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg."

